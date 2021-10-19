Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stake Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Transcat were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 436.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after buying an additional 508,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.91. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $526.93 million, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

