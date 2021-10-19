Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,652,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II by 117.4% in the first quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 652,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 352,303 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $1,983,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II news, major shareholder Atalaya Capital Management Lp bought 1,639,051 shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $16,472,462.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

