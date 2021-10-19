CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL) Senior Officer Tralisa Maraj Sells 85,000 Shares of Stock

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL) Senior Officer Tralisa Maraj sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,718 shares in the company, valued at C$8,577.

CGX Energy stock opened at C$1.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.46. CGX Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.35 and a 1 year high of C$2.70. The stock has a market cap of C$414.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get CGX Energy alerts:

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CGX Energy Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.