$1.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

Shares of HAS opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.01. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 1.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 18.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

