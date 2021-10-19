Rui Feng Sells 35,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$149,418.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,857,141.34.

  • On Monday, October 18th, Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total transaction of C$123,471.00.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

