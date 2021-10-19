Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 52,900 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total value of $17,378,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $16,910,376.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,193 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total value of $25,575,584.76.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total value of $26,485,299.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $27,177,907.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $26,394,085.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total value of $2,202,354.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total value of $28,358,278.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $29,097,266.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $335.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.26 and its 200 day moving average is $339.99. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.31.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

