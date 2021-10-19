Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 1,409 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.22 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,422 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,534,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,188,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,869,000 after purchasing an additional 737,016 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

