Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,402 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Community Bank System by 715.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Community Bank System by 131.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBU opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.87.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 53.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

