Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Insider Purchases $85,400.00 in Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) insider Michael Wager bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OTCMKTS BYRN opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $446.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.