Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Insider Purchases $85,400.00 in Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) insider Michael Wager bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
OTCMKTS BYRN opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $446.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.46 and a beta of 1.01.
Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About Byrna Technologies
Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.