The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAWW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AAWW opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $86.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

