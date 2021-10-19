The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 213 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,510. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.17. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.