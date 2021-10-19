Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 32.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $36,054.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,428,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,944,455. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVAX. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

