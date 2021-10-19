Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 256 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $37,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,240 shares of company stock worth $15,552,717. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $122.76 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $136.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,455.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.98.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

