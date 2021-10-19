Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 113.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at $225,000.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, EVP Peter Scher sold 4,372 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total transaction of $710,056.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total transaction of $201,063.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AMJ stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05.

