Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $485,000 Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,475.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 73,546 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.0% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after buying an additional 175,462 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after buying an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after buying an additional 2,999,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

