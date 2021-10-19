The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 625 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24,144.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 309,767 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 128,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,966 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at $385,000.

Shares of EWG opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

