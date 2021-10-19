The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 335.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 413,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,098,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 65.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,437,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 567,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 1,226.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 221,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.83.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

