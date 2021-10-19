The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $944,000 Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILPT. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

