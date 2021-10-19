Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,746,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 23,187 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZNTL stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $81.40.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $429,841.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 994,841 shares in the company, valued at $50,786,633.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly purchased 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,436,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 140,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,979 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZNTL. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.