Moffett Nathanson Lowers The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $180.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price reduced by Moffett Nathanson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of The Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.73.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $171.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.66. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 317.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 51,933 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

