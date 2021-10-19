Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 139 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Asana by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,064,000 after acquiring an additional 201,458 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at $293,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at $32,697,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Asana by 13,488.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 421,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 418,685 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

ASAN stock opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion and a PE ratio of -65.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.13. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total value of $2,353,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 138,512 shares valued at $11,344,985. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.