Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,930 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,458,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,473,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after buying an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,381,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 35.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 273,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 670,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 2.21.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trillium Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Trillium Therapeutics Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.