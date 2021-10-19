Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.20% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 70,127 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,132,000 after purchasing an additional 751,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,988.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock worth $747,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $39.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

