Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 91.1% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 50.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $22.62.

