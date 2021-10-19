Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period.

Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

