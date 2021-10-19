Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,527 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,776,000 after acquiring an additional 236,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 318,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 240.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 65,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYBT opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $64.61. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Donna L. Heitzman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $192,483.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock worth $1,257,008 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

