Head-To-Head Contrast: Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) versus CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and CrossFirst Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank 28.29% 13.90% 1.01% CrossFirst Bankshares 20.66% 6.97% 0.78%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Metropolitan Bank and CrossFirst Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A CrossFirst Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Metropolitan Bank currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 43.44%. CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.22%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than Metropolitan Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and CrossFirst Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank $160.10 million 4.61 $39.12 million $4.66 18.97 CrossFirst Bankshares $215.18 million 3.24 $12.60 million $0.38 36.03

Metropolitan Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CrossFirst Bankshares. Metropolitan Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats CrossFirst Bankshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company operates eight full-service banking centers located in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Frisco, Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

