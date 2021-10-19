Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 29,753 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of Air Transport Services Group worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,735,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,928,000 after purchasing an additional 689,623 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth about $22,144,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 89.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 804,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,699,000 after purchasing an additional 380,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

