Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cutera were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter worth about $37,386,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,778,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 3,090.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 309,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 79.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 139,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cutera alerts:

CUTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $754.82 million, a PE ratio of 116.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $49,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,968.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.