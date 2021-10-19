New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York City REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns portfolio of commercial real estate. New York City REIT Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get New York City REIT alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

NYC opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $108.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. New York City REIT has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in New York City REIT by 1,266.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 285,997 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in New York City REIT by 3,006.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 433,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New York City REIT by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York City REIT (NYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.