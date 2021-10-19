Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,808,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 406.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 50,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $159.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.83. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.52.

