Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $727.12 million and a PE ratio of -3.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.