2,590,892 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,590,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,275,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $438,151,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $83,804,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $12,639,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $7,209,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,071,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,268.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,627,327.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of PCT opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.