Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of JOYY worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 79.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YY shares. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of YY stock opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

