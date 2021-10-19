BlackRock Inc. Has $62.39 Million Stock Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,342,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.37% of 1st Source worth $62,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter worth $1,070,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 13,247.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 2.8% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 81.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 4.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

SRCE stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.50 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

