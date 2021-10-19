Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,933,706 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 35,722,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $62,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIG. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

RIG stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

