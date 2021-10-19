BlackRock Inc. Takes $64.86 Million Position in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,837,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,859,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Ideanomics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $737,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,166,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Ideanomics news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $876.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of -0.30.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 79.71%. The company had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

