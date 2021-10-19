BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.11% of Inseego worth $63,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Inseego by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter worth about $1,256,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 200,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 149,628 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. Inseego Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $645.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

INSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

