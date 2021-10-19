Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKU. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Clarus Securities raised their target price on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKU. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Akumin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Akumin by 91.3% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in shares of Akumin by 137.2% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKU stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $181.62 million and a PE ratio of 204.00. Akumin has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

