Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the September 15th total of 197,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The company has a market cap of $564.64 million, a PE ratio of 142.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

