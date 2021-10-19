Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Short Interest Update

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days. Currently, 15.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $604.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. The company had revenue of $27.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 697,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $679,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.