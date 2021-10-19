BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 468,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,366 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $65,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SAP by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at $145.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.93. The company has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $156.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.