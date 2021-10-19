Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Catriona Yale Sells 12,500 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $269,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $187,900.00.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $748.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKRO. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 49.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

