Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith Sells 25,000 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $569,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Donald Matthew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $431,800.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $558,250.00.
- On Friday, October 8th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00.
NYSE:HAYW opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,421,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Hayward by 3.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,506,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on HAYW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
