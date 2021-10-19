Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith Sells 25,000 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $569,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Donald Matthew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hayward alerts:

On Wednesday, October 13th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $431,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $558,250.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,421,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Hayward by 3.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,506,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HAYW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.