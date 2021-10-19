Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Sells $457,155.49 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,849 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $457,155.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $1,884,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $1,874,000.00.

COUR stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $952,060,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 164.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,771,000 after buying an additional 5,400,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $262,230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after buying an additional 4,563,196 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $69,750,000. 33.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.