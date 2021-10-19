Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Jonathan Arnold Sells 1,661 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $214,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $130.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Catalent by 231.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 12.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 11.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 171,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,110,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

