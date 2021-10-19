Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554,987 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.08% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $67,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after acquiring an additional 998,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 809,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 61,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,826.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

