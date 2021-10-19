Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,086 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Granite Construction worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 17.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 375,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 55,808 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter worth about $2,562,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter worth about $21,704,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 114.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 36,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 10.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

