ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $68,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 450.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 92.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 121,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 50.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 91,149 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 46.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 56,003 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Group acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth about $2,955,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $114,693.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,185.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,023,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,600 shares of company stock worth $8,515,575. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 3.93.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALXO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.57.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

