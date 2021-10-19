Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.47 Million

Brokerages expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to announce $194.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $192.70 million. Inovalon reported sales of $161.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $770.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.81 million to $775.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $829.23 million to $885.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INOV. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 176,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

